Christmas Magic kicks off with VIP Preview Party

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The ladies of Junior League of Wichita Falls invited the community to experience the holiday Christmas cheer with them for the annual Christmas Magic shopping event.

At Thursday night’s Christmas Magic Preview Party, more than 100 merchants set up shop in the MPEC, and attendees enjoyed early-bird shopping.

This year is a monumental year for the event, celebrating 40 years of Christmas Magic.

Chris Rains, a sustaining advisor with Junior League, chaired the event 25 years ago, the very first year it debuted in the MPEC.

“To see what these young ladies can do and the new ideas they have and the way it can blossom and change and the type of new merchants that we have, it just makes me such a proud sustainer to be involved and watch it grow,” Rains said.

Merchants co-chair Amanda Culley reminded the community that every time you support a Christmas Magic event, the money goes right back into the community, as well as helping you get your Christmas shopping done.

“The great thing about Christmas Magic is that we do have the opportunity to bring a wide variety of merchants to have that shopping experience, to be that one-stop shop for every gift item you may need,” Culley said.

The market opens to the public Friday, November 5, and continues throughout Sunday.