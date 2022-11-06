WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Sunday wrapped up the 41st annual three-day Christmas Magic Market down at the MPEC.

Vendors from all over north Texas had the opportunity to show off and sell their products.

This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Junior League of Wichita Falls and president Lauren McKechnie says all the profits go toward funding multiple projects for the community.

“Projects like our pink pantry project that supplies feminine hygiene products to school, some mentoring in our community that some of our Junior League members do. Our food fight food drive, which we collect donations for Wichita Falls Area Food Bank. We have hundreds of projects throughout the year that Christmas Magic really is going to support throughout the year,” McKechnie said.

The Junior League also has a grant program that other non-profits in the community can apply to and help fund, and also gain volunteers for their organization.