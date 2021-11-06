Christmas Magic makes big impact on local businesses

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To kick-start the holiday season, the Junior League of Wichita Falls brings hundred of vendors together each year for Christmas Magic, a 40-year-long tradition in the Wichita Falls community.

The one-of-a-kind shopping experience features about 100 businesses both local and from out of state. For Chelsea McClain, owner of Harper’s Hairbows, being able to bring her own business to participate in Christmas Magic is a full circle moment.

“Growing up, I came every year, so it’s so cool and surreal to be a part of it and seeing all the local businesses just thrive here,” McClain said. “It’s really cool seeing everybody come out and get together; it’s really fun.”

Her business, Harper’s Hairbows, was inspired by her daughter Harper. McClain said she’s happy to share what started out as just a small idea with so many.

“I had Harper in 2020 during the pandemic, so I was staying home with her, and the bows that I would put on her head, I didn’t like how they’d sit, so I started doing them myself, and it kind of blew up from there,” McClain said.

First-time Christmas Magic participant Tina Lucas, owner of Priscilla Cows, said she’s thrilled to have her business be a part of this four-decade-long tradition.

“It’s exciting to put it out there and let Wichita Falls see a small business from Wichita Falls,” Lucas said. “I was born and raised in Wichita, so it’s exciting to have the business out here for them to see.”

Shoppers like Amber Morrow share similar feelings

“I’ve always come, as long as I can remember,” Morrow said. “I sing in choir, and so we came every year, and so when we had her, I bring her along. So it’s kind of been a tradition where she and I come and shop and support people that are here.”

For business owners like Lucas, the best part of Christmas Magic is the effect it will have on the community.

“Wichita Falls people – helping Wichita Falls people out, and that’s what we really need,” Lucas said. “Instead of sending our money abroad or somewhere else, we’re helping our own people out.”

Many in the community hope to experience the magic for another 40 years to come.

Christmas Magic has had over a thousand attendees so far this year, but there’s still one more day left, so be sure to check out all that Christmas magic has to offer.

The market will be open from 12 to 5 p.m. tomorrow. You can find ticket information here.