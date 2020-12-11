Christmas meal requests deadline nears for Vernon Holiday Spirit Meal Program

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — After serving more than one thousand meals on Thanksgiving, preparations are already underway in Vernon for the Christmas Day community meal.

The Vernon Holiday Spirit Meal Program started in 1987 by a local businessman who saw that the community was in need due to a lot of layoffs.

Since then, it has fed thousands in the community. It is currently co-organized by Sharon and Billy Goins.

The meals are free, but donations are appreciated.

There is also a limit of ten meals per address. You have until Monday, December 21 to sign up and you have to live within Vernon city limits.

You can request a meal by calling (940) 414-0401.

When you call, you are asked to leave your name, phone number, address and the number of meals needed.

If you need more than ten meals, you can stop by Wilbarger Auditorium on Christmas Day between noon and 1:30 p.m. to pick up the meals.

Volunteers are also needed to make the community meal run smoothly.

If you want to help give Sharon or Billy a call at (940) 414-0401.