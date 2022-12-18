WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Christmas is exactly one week away, and shopping for those particular gifts just got a whole lot easier.

There’s still time to complete your Christmas wishlists before the end of this week, with not just one, but several local businesses coming together.

“A lot of people are last-minute shoppers, a lot of people are last-minute gift givers, a lot of these businesses tailor things specifically to the customer so that helps a lot, to be able to give unique gifts and also help a small business,” Owner of Black Butterfly Tamara Wherry said.

The owner of Grey Soap’s Works, a new business in town offering handmade soap, body butter, art, and more, organized the launching of their business, to help others.

“When you go into her store there are items from lots of other vendors, great Christmas items, just from other small local businesses from Wichita Falls just like you see here in the parking lot, more businesses able to come together, and support each other, so she put on this event to support other businesses and we came out to support her,” Wherry said.

“People come out and either they’ll buy stuff or not, you know the way I see it, I’m able to expose myself and put my art out there and the things that I love doing, and it’s the same thing with the other vendors, it’s always, either way, whether I sell something or not, I think it’s still a great opportunity for me and for all of us,” Owner of XIM Clothing & Art Anthony Campos said.

Wherry said at events like this, customers can expect to find almost everything.

“You have people that are doing lingerie, lashes, custom paintings, and sweaters, you have people that are doing cups and tumblers, ornaments, doggie treats, and doggie costumes, and everything and so literally it’s a one-stop shop, anything that you want you can find,” Wherry said.

Checking off that Christmas list and helping your city and local businesses too.