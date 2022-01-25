Christmas package theft suspect arrested after video posted to Facebook

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A doorbell camera video posted to social media has led to the arrest of a suspected Christmas package thief from November.

Kagan Baisden Wichita County jail booking photo, 2022

Kagan Baisden, 24, who has previous convictions for theft, has been released from jail on a $2,500 bond for theft of mail.

The theft was reported by a resident in the 4600 block of Chuck Drive on November 17, 2021.

She said an Amazon package containing Christmas gifts had been dropped off on her porch and a red SUV backed into her driveway and parked.

She said a white male with shaggy brown hair and gray sweat pants got out and ran to the porch, grabbed the package then fled in the SUV.

She posted her video to Facebook and said within minutes several people responded with information on the suspect and where the SUV was.

Police responded to one address on Matterhorn they mentioned and say they showed the video to a resident who identified the man as his granddaughter’s boyfriend, Kagan Baisden.

The man contacted his granddaughter and she told him she would bring the stolen items back the next day, but disconnected the call when she learned police were at the home at that moment.

Police later located the SUV at a home on Florist Street and say it had the same stickers and cracked window on the passenger side of the SUV in the video, and learned it belonged to the suspect’s mother.

An officer compared the suspect in the video to past mugshots and positively identified him as Baisden.

Kagan Baisden Wichita County jail booking photo, 2014

Baisden’s previous convictions include one in 2015 in a case of vandalism of WFISD school buses.

He was arrested several months after that vandalism while police were investigating vandalism with pellet guns in which numerous cars were damaged.

They say they found a stolen handgun, $1,700 in cash, marijuana, meth, prescription pills, scales, baggies, and a pellet rifle in the house where he was arrested.

He pleaded guilty to breaking the windows and windshields of six buses on the Durham Services lot on Seymour Highway.

Police say he and two or three others broke more than 20 windows, causing $12,000 damage.

They say he first denied being at the scene, then said he was only there to try and stop the others.