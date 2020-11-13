Christmas spirit alive and well in Iowa Park, Home for the Holidays event set for this Saturday

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — If you are ready to get into the holiday spirit, downtown Iowa Park will be the place to be tomorrow, Nov. 14.

Preparations are underway for the 5th annual Home for the Holidays.

There will be more than 50 different vendors and 2 food trucks for you to enjoy some holiday shopping while you support local businesses from and around Texoma.

Hillary Scott, Home for the Holidays founder, said she hopes people will come out to support the community even during a pandemic.

“I’m just excited that we get have this in amidst all this chaos. We can just have christmas. We can just get together and be safe but enjoy some christmas spirit,” Scott said.

The free event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at S&H Solar and Electric, on North Wall Street in Iowa Park.

Wearing a mask is required at the event.