WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop landed a Lawton man in jail on Christmas Day with a felony drug charge.

According to a probable cause affidavit, at 6:02 p.m. on December 25, 2022, a deputy noticed a 2018 Dodge Challenger with Texas temporary registration traveling south on Central Freeway near Maurine Street. A check of the vehicle with dispatch confirmed the car had expired registration.

Authorities said the deputy pulled the car over, driven by Justin Brown, on U.S. 287 South near Hammon Road. When he approached the car, he noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside.

Deputies said Brown’s sister arrived on the scene in a separate car, and the deputy noticed the smell of marijuana coming from that vehicle as well. A probable cause search of the 2nd vehicle resulted in the discovery of a white plastic bag in the trunk.

The deputy said he found 14 packages of edible gummies, two packages of THC lemon-lime drink mix, and a small amount of marijuana inside the bag.

At that time, Brown claimed ownership of the drugs and was taken to the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center to be booked into jail at 7:14 p.m. The drugs were then tested, confirming the presence of THC.

The THC packages were found to have an aggregate weight of 678.2 grams.

Justin Orel Brown was charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2 over or equal to 400 grams. He was released on December 26, 2022, on a $25,000 bond.