Chruch continues 92-year-old Election Day soup sale tradition; introduces drive-thru

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Church of The Good Shepherd is hosting its annual Election Day soup sale to continue the 92-year-old tradition.

Due to COVID-19, the church has made some adjustments to the sale to keep patrons and staff safe with a drive-thru area now available.

The sale will be Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. At the parish hall at the Church of the Good Shepherd which is located at 1007 Burnett St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.

Soups will cost $7 for a pint, and $12 for a quart.