Church body prepares Thanksgiving meal for community

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Sometimes all it takes is a meal to bring people together—especially those who may not have anyone else to share it with.

The folks with New Jerusalem Baptist Church held its annual Thanksgiving lunch Saturday with doors open for everyone to come.

Church members served up a hot plate of all the Thanksgiving fixings including turkey, potatoes and cake to round out the meal with some food donations as well.

Rev. Angus Thompson said seeing all who came out Saturday feels good calling his place of worship. A community church and that’s just what Saturday is about.

“We started off with the idea of trying to feed those who were homeless, and we found out that there are a lot of people who maybe who are not homeless, but they may not have other family members, so this is a way to share with them and give them some cheer,” Thompson said.

Thompson said they’re looking forward to next year and that they’re used to a busy fourth Saturday of the month because they also have Meals on Wheels, food and clothing distribution and free health checks.