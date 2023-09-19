WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fire this morning is still under investigation after causing significant damage to a local church.

Eight units with 25 firefighters and additional firefighters with Sheppard Air Force Base responded to a blaze at Freedom Baptist Church in the 3800 block of Shasta at about 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause is still unknown at the time of publication.

According to church members, however, there was reportedly heavy smoke and lots of water damage to items, and the church was considered a total loss.