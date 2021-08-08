Church holds city-wide prayer walk for WFISD schools

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many children in Texoma will be returning back to classrooms this week, so First United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls organized a city-wide prayer walk for all of the WFISD schools.

The annual prayer walk took place Sunday on the campuses of various WFISD schools.

It was a chance for the community to come out and simply offer prayer for the students, families, the faculty and staff at each school.

Organizers said they hope that each campus and facility be covered in prayer at the start of this new and challenging school year.