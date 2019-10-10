Church honors children’s advocates at third annual luncheon

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local church is continuing its now three-year tradition and honoring child advocates.

Folks from CASA, 2ingage and Child Protective Services were there and Patsy Baggett the namesake of Patsy’s House.

“They give a lot to these kids and sometimes they are very underappreciated,” Heritage Church Orphan Care Coordinator and Music Pastor Derek Carter said.

Carter said he saw a need in the community and did something about it.

“All adoption and foster care agencies, we know the work that they do and we want them to know that we as a church just appreciate what they’re doing,” Carter said.

Carter, who is an adoptive parent himself, said she understands first-hand how important the work is these individuals do.

That is why twice per year church members welcome child welfare agency workers to eat and fellowship, it is their way of saying thank you.

Executive Director of CASA Laura Grimsinger said for child advocates to be recognized in this way Thursday, is so very appreciated.

“To have a whole community reach out and give us their love and let us know that they think what we do is valuable and important really is uplifting to each of us,” Grimsinger said. “My heartfelt gratitude to the people of this church, they clearly love us and this is their mission to be the leaders of orphan embracing; I’m just so grateful to them.”

Carter said he believes everyone can play a role in helping kids in need in the foster care system and embracing those who play a key part in their future is one great way to do that.

Laura Grimsinger wanted to add, there are many ways community members can make a difference in the children’s lives, whether by becoming foster parents, a CASA volunteer or just keeping the children in your prayers.