Church honors children’s advocates at third annual luncheon

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local church is continuing its now three-year tradition and honoring child advocates.

Folks from CASA, 2ingage and Child Protective Services were there and Patsy Baggett the namesake of Patsy’s House.

“They give a lot to these kids and sometimes they are very underappreciated,” Heritage Church Orphan Care Coordinator and Music Pastor Derek Carter said.

Carter said he saw a need in the community and did something about it.

“All adoption and foster care agencies, we know the work that they do and we want them to know that we as a church just appreciate what they’re doing,” Carter said.

Carter, who is an adoptive parent himself, said she understands first-hand how important the work is these individuals do.

That is why twice per year church members welcome child welfare agency workers to eat and fellowship, it is their way of saying thank you.

Executive Director of CASA Laura Grimsinger said for child advocates to be recognized in this way Thursday, is so very appreciated.

“To have a whole community reach out and give us their love and let us know that they think what we do is valuable and important really is uplifting to each of us,” Grimsinger said. “My heartfelt gratitude to the people of this church, they clearly love us and this is their mission to be the leaders of orphan embracing; I’m just so grateful to them.”

Carter said he believes everyone can play a role in helping kids in need in the foster care system and embracing those who play a key part in their future is one great way to do that.

Laura Grimsinger wanted to add, there are many ways community members can make a difference in the children’s lives, whether by becoming foster parents, a CASA volunteer or just keeping the children in your prayers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Church honors children's advocates at third annual luncheon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Church honors children's advocates at third annual luncheon"

Brewery officials discuss concerns if brewery tax cut sours

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brewery officials discuss concerns if brewery tax cut sours"

Arconic celebrates 40th anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arconic celebrates 40th anniversary"

Crowell Chief of Police remembered

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crowell Chief of Police remembered"

Investigation underway of apparent hanging in Clay Co. jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway of apparent hanging in Clay Co. jail"

UPDATE: Lawton stabbing now investigated as homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Lawton stabbing now investigated as homicide"

DPS officials release information on fatal Montague Co. rollover

Thumbnail for the video titled "DPS officials release information on fatal Montague Co. rollover"

UPDATE: Child in tragic accident identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Child in tragic accident identified"

Former Arizona official accused of illegally bringing pregnant women into the U.S. to give birth, then pressuring them into illegal adoptions.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Arizona official accused of illegally bringing pregnant women into the U.S. to give birth, then pressuring them into illegal adoptions."

Friends purchase billboard overlooking coworkers office for massive birthday prank.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friends purchase billboard overlooking coworkers office for massive birthday prank."

Memory Card Murder: Woman makes shocking discovery of SD card containing video of a homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memory Card Murder: Woman makes shocking discovery of SD card containing video of a homicide"

Family reunited with toddler taken from their Orlando apartment at gunpoint earlier this week.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family reunited with toddler taken from their Orlando apartment at gunpoint earlier this week."
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News