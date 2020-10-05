Church of Good Shepherd blesses animals in commemoration of St. Francis

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On the occasion of the commemoration of St. Francis, patron saint of animals, the Church of Good Shepherd held a blessing of the animals.

A procession of the animals started it off, followed by a service, then the official blessing of the animals capped off the night.

This was a fun, safe way they could get people out to the church.

“Since we’re in a pandemic and can’t really do as much inside as usual, this is a nice outdoor event, and it’s a great way to celebrate this time of year,” Church of Good Shepherd Rector, Father Brian Chase said.

Father Chase added the blessing of the animals happens annually around the country, but this was the first time they offered it here in Wichita Falls.