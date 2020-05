To show their support for the community and local businesses during these tough times, parishioners from the Church of The Good Shepherd held a Rogation Procession downtown on Monday, May 18.

Parishioners ordered take out by phone or online from local restaurants and met in the parking lot of the church, formed a procession line in their cars, and separated to pick up their food and go home.

