To help increase blood donations that have decreased during the pandemic, The Church of the Good Shepherd will be hosting a Blood Drive for the Blood Institute.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— To help increase blood donations that have decreased during the pandemic, The Church of the Good Shepherd will be hosting a Blood Drive for the Blood Institute.

The blood drive will take place on Thursday, July 16 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at 1007 Burnett Street.

Every person that donates will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test.

To schedule an appointment call the Oklahoma Blood Institute at (877) 340-8777.