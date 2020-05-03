1  of  11
Closings & Delays
Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Churches begin to safely worship together during pandemic

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls has resumed worshipping in their sanctuaries Sunday with social distancing measures.

Worshippers who attended service were 6-feet apart on the pews. Attendees were also seated in every other pew.

First Baptist had their sanctuary sanitized after every service, and sanitation workers frequently clean surfaces around the sanctuary.

First Baptist officials said a lot of thought and counsel was put into opening their sanctuary, and they are glad that they could come together to worship.

“The important thing is to make sure not only is the gospel proclaimed and that Christ is shared, but also that everyone that does come feels safe in doing so,” Media Pastor Rod Payne said. “Social distancing is being practiced as well as good hygiene. There are hand sanitzing stations all over the facility.”

First Baptist wasn’t the only church to open Sunday, Bible Baptist in Frederick was open Sunday as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News