Churches welcome HHH riders

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — While some riders are camping out in RVs and tents, some local churches are opening their doors to visiting riders.

Volunteers with the First Christian Church have been busy, getting spaghetti, garlic toast and freshly baked brownies ready for Hotter ‘N Hell riders staying with them and that’s not all.

“We give them a pre-ride breakfast, and so we fix homemade oatmeal and egg casseroles and we have bagels and we try to get all the carbs in them that we can,” First Christian Church HHH Coordinator Cindy Hernandez said.

First Christian Church has been doing this since 2007 and Hernandez said she always looks forward to this weekend.

“It’s nice to be able to help people because a lot of the hotels are all filled up,” Hernandez said. “It’s just a good feeling for us to be able to help them.”

And for the first time in about five years, Lamar Baptist Church is also opening its door to riders with beds overnight and a grab and go breakfast before the ride.

“We want to do our part in helping host that and be a part of that but also get a chance to tell people that we are here and that God loves them and we are here to love and serve them,” Lamar Baptist Church Pastor Harold Roan said.

Both churches will be praying for a safe ride for all those taking part in this year’s events.

Churches are still accepting rider registration for late arrivals, follow this link for details.