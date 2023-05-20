WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Our Lady of Guadalupe’s Cinco de Mayo Jamaica Festival returns to parish grounds Saturday.

The event had been canceled for the last three years because of COVID, but they are glad to see the event back in full swing. With activities like a cakewalk, food, music, and more, there’s plenty of fun for the whole family.

One parishioner said the event is a safe space for the community, and she’s glad to see the festival return.

“We want to share how wonderful and colorful and beautiful our music, our food, everything. We’d like to invite everyone to come and share with us,” JoAnn Parker said.

The fun will conclude at midnight and a band will play. All money raised stays with the church!