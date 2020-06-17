Cinemark 14 in Wichita Falls to reopen July 10

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Cinemark Holdings, Inc., announced Wednesday a phased reopening of movie theaters, with plans to open the Cinemark 14 location in Wichita Falls on July 10.

Cinemark will kick off its four-phased reopening with select Dallas-area theatres beginning Friday, June 19, with the remaining phases to take place between July 3 and July 17.

All will reopen with enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols and showcase some of moviegoers’ favorite films before welcoming this year’s newest hits.

Mark Zoradi, CEO of Cinemark, expanded on those procedures in the video below:

To view the full phased reopening schedule, click here.

As a part of their reopening plan, Cinemark announced they will show Comeback Classics, showing some all-time favorite movies and classics before playing new releases scheduled to premier in late July.

Cinemark Theaters will also offer Welcome Back Pricing, including $5 large popcorn and $3.50 large fountain drinks or ICEE’s.

View the full press release from Cinemark Holdings, Inc. below: