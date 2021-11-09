Circle Trail closed after construction drilling begins to widen bridge on Southwest Parkway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Circle Trail is closed after Wichita Falls city officials announced a $2.9 million Tx-DOT project to widen a bridge on Wichita Falls most traveled road.

Construction drilling began Tuesday, November 9 on a construction project that will widen the bridge on Southwest Parkway that crosses over Holliday Creek near Weeks Park Lane.

Crews are expecting to start pouring concrete for those shafts as early as Wednesday afternoon. City officials said once all the shafts are drilled on the Northside, drilling will start on the Southside.

For public safety, the Circle Trail underneath Southwest Parkway is closed until it is safe to reopen while crews remove the railing from the bridge and demolish certain parts.

Pedestrians, skaters, and cyclists are reminded that this is a construction zone and inheritably dangerous.

Circle Trail users will be detoured up to the Sonic corner to cross Southwest Parkway to the south.

Recreationalists will be able to get back onto the trail in the area of Chicken Express and Endurance House.

The sidewalk next to the Eastbound lanes is also closed to all pedestrians.

During construction, traffic will be channeled down to two lanes in each direction. At other times, motorists may have 3 lanes to use.

City officials said the new bridge will be 36 feet wider.