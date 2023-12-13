WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The Circle Trail could be one step closer to finally being complete after funding from the state is covering one of the only two sections left.

$2.7 million dollars in funding from the Texas Transportation Commission will now complete a connector piece of the trail along the south side of the Wichita River, that connects the Camp Fire Property to Lucy Park, and construction on it could start as soon as next year.

Thousands of people use our local hike and bike trail, and completing the trail is something Lin Barnett, the Director of Transportation for the city’s Metropolitan Planning Organization, says has been in the works for nearly 40 years, and now, only two sections stand in the way of it being complete.

“Starting in 2009, coming forward through time, we’ve managed to pull in a little over 12.5 million dollars to complete many sections of the circle trail system,” Barnett said.

The section that’s now in line to be complete is a 12-foot wide hike and bike trail along the southside of the Wichita River, just west of the camp fire property that will join the existing trail in Lucy Park.

“It’s about a $3.4 million dollar project. It’s an 80/20 match, 80% federal local match of 20% but we’re excited about it. I don’t know exactly when they’re gonna kick it off, but maybe next year, once this is complete, it’ll be 26 miles in length, and it’ll be great,” Barnett said.

There’s only one area left needing to be funded.

“If we can get the $3.6 million million or whatever it would be in the future, then we would be able to complete that portion of the trail between Barnett Road and Larry’s Marine.”

Once that’s done, he says they have several other ideas they’d like to bring to life.

“In the last four or five years, we’ve looked at tangents that would tie into the Circle trail, things like a trail that would tie the circle trail into Sikes Lake or a trail that would tie downtown up to Sheppard Airforce Base. We’re always looking at things like that these little end roads that would kind of branch out and make the Circle Trail that much better for the people that live here,” he added.

Something that can be enjoyed by residents for many years to come.