

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Bloodstained Men & Their Friends will take to the streets in Wichita Falls to share their cause.

Bloodstained Men & Their Friends is a non-profit organization dedicated to giving victims of genital cutting a voice and to educating Americans about the harms of infant circumcision and the importance of the foreskin.

The 20-day-protest-tour will come to Wichita Falls on March 8 and will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the intersection of Kemp Boulevard and Midwestern Parkway. The tour is of the south west region of the United States. The activist will be wearing their signature “blood-stained”

The peacefully protest hopes to educated the public on what the activist feel is a violation of human rights.