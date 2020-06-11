Cities sale tax checks shrink again

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — As city financial officials expected, and dreaded, the new report on sales tax rebates shows another big drop for most Texas cities with Wichita Falls decline even greater than the state average.

The state comptroller said total sales tax allocations to cities will be 11.1%, less that for June 2019.

Wichita Falls’ drop will be a little greater than that 11.6% less than a year ago.

Wichita Falls received a check for more than $2.5 million June 2019 compared to the check coming for this June of about $2.2 million.

June rebates to local entities represent sales for the month of April.

The may rebate to Wichita Falls was more than 8% lower than the previous year. Sales taxes are the city’s second-largest source of revenue.

However, things were not so discouraging for other cities in Wichita County.

Iowa Park will get more than 34% more than June 2019 and Burkburnett will receive 27% more.

Electra will receive slightly less than a year ago.