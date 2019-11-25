Citizens encouraged to “Can the Grease”

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the Holiday season begins, citizens are encouraged to remember the “Can the Grease” program.

Without proper grease disposal, pipes can easily become clogged, leading to potentially expensive and difficult repairs.

To avoid possible issues, follow three simple steps.

Can It – Pour or scrape all fats, oils and grease into a metal can or glass jar and seal with a lid. Cool It – Allow contents to cool. Throw It Away – Throw the container away immediately, or keep it in the refrigerator until full and then dispose of it in the trash.

General Tips to Remember