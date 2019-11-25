Citizens encouraged to “Can the Grease”

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the Holiday season begins, citizens are encouraged to remember the “Can the Grease” program.
Without proper grease disposal, pipes can easily become clogged, leading to potentially expensive and difficult repairs.
To avoid possible issues, follow three simple steps.
Can It – Pour or scrape all fats, oils and grease into a metal can or glass jar and seal with a lid.
Cool It – Allow contents to cool.
Throw It Away – Throw the container away immediately, or keep it in the refrigerator until full and then dispose of it in the trash.
General Tips to Remember
- Never pour fats, oils or grease down the drain.
- Hot water and dish soap DO NOT dissolve fats, oils or grease. As soon as these liquids cool while in pipes or sewer systems they will harden.
- Fats, oils, and grease will build up over time.
- Disposing of fats, oils, and grease properly will save thousands of dollars in repairs in the community.
- Avoid using a garbage disposal, instead place baskets or strainers in the sink to catch food scraps and then place them in the trash.
- Wipe before washing. After pouring fats, oils or grease into a sealable container, wipe the cooking container with a paper towel to remove further grease residue.