WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture announced Tuesday the allocation of funds to help nonprofit arts recuperate some of the losses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wichita Falls City Council approved a plan Tuesday during their regular session meeting to designate $250,000 for Arts and Culture Nonprofits.

These funds will be designated for COVID-19 recovery and relief support for the arts in Wichita Falls through the American Rescue Plan Act funding.

“We are grateful to City Leadership and City Councilors for supporting this proposal,” Ann Arnold-Ogden, Executive Director of The Alliance said. “An investment in Wichita Falls’ nonprofit arts and cultural sector is an investment in creativity, innovation, imagination, and entrepreneurship. They are some of our city’s defining features and most important assets.”

Nonprofit arts and cultural organizations saw a cumulative loss of more than $420,000 as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Alliance looks forward to working with city staff to develop an equitable plan that will support the recovery efforts of our sector,” Arnold-Ogden said.

About The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture

The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture exists to strengthen and distinguish arts and culture in Wichita Falls; build enduring bonds among diverse communities; position the city as a regional center for arts activity, and to make the arts more accessible throughout our community.

For more information, visit the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture website.