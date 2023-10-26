WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police and fire officials are investigating a rollover vehicle crash on Fairway Boulevard and Southwest Parkway.

According to officers on-scene, a Wichita Falls City Bus was traveling eastbound on Southwest Parkway when it struck a truck as it was turning onto Fairway Blvd at about 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

The truck was turned over onto its side and was pushed up on the grassy area off the road.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the crash.

Christopher Walker