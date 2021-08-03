City Council accepts funding for upgrades at two local airports

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two airports in our area are preparing for some much-needed updates and changes in the next year. Tuesday, the city accepted grants from the Texas Department of Transportation Aviation Division and from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Extra funding from TEXDOT and the FAA is exactly what Director of Transportation John Burrus said the Wichita Falls Regional Airport and the Kickapoo Airport need.

“What it’s going to do for us, it’s going to get our air field projects in excellent shape,” Burrus said.

“You have a major airport, you’ve gotta keep up with the maintenance of that airport, so we strive to do that, Wichita Falls City Manager Darron Leiker said. “We’ve got a nice terminal there that we’re proud of, but we’ve got other areas of the air field that we want to bring up to standard.”

Burrus said there are several projects at both airports that this extra funding will help cover.

“So some projects that we’re looking at are the debt service on the terminal building, re-striping the whole air field that we lease from Sheppard Air Force Base; that would be runway 1735 Taxi Way Charlie out there,” Burrus said. “We also have some pavement repairs that we’re wanting to do, and we’ll also look at buying a law enforcement vehicle.”

Leiker said the neat thing about this funding is that these improvements won’t cost local tax payers.

“Both of our airports are pretty self sufficient. In other words we don’t have to use much general funds or property tax dollars to support those airports. They take care of themselves,” Leiker said.

“Just improving the safety [and] also our ability to provide better customer service,” Burrus said. “It’s a win-win for the public, and, more importantly, those funds don’t have to come from local tax dollars. They’re funds that are generated all across the United States and then are just funneled back into Wichita Falls.”

The upgrades at Wichita Falls Regional Airport and Kickapoo will begin sometime over the next year.