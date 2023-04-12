WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District announced the Wichita Falls City Council approved grant funds.

According to City of Wichita Falls public information officer, Chris Horgen, the funds will come from the Texas Department of State Health Services for the Public Health Infrastructure Grant in the amount of $2,509,263.

Horgen said the grant is a result of the Strengthening U.S. Public Health Infrastructure, Workforce, and Data Systems Grant.

The five-year grant will be used to sustain existing staff hired with the Public Health Workforce Grant that was awarded in 2021. The funds will allow the Health District to make investments to support hiring, retaining, supporting, and training the public health workforce. The grant will provide funding for 12.5 full-time employees.

It will also fund the continuation of the Public Health Fellowship Program, which is an addition to the Health District by providing opportunities for students to learn more about public health.

Horgen said the funds will be used in a strategic way, based on the Community Health Assessment and other factors, to continue to support initiatives such as diabetes prevention and self-management, and tobacco cessation and prevention.