City council extends, modifies emergency order

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — City councilors continue to fine tune the mayor’s declaration of emergency orders to try to accommodate as many customers and businesses as possible.

They formalized the change to allow plant nurseries to have both delivery and curb side pickup at the business as long as it’s paid for electronically and not person to person.

Also, the changes will allow self service car washes to re-open with strict new rules.

“The health department recommended to Judge Gossom and he made those changes and we reflected those changes by ratifying them today,” Wichita Fall Mayor Stephen Santellana said. “If they do what they are saying they are going to do i think we feel comfortable letting the community use those car washes.”

This modification is a major one for B&C’s car wash co-owner Bert Bybee, who is happy to be back for his staff and customers.

“It was tough, our employees didn’t have work to do and so it’s tough on them, it’s obviously tough on us having to close down and to be frank, we had a lot of customers coming up to the car wash, moving the cones and trying to turn them on even though they were shut down so hopefully this will work out well for everyone,” Bybee said.

City councilor Jeff Browning has pushed hard for small businesses during a time of essential and non-essential debate. Looking to local business owners opportunity to make money while still being safe.

“[I’ve been hearing this] spreading vs. non-spreading, so if you have a chance to spread the virus, maybe you shouldn’t be open but if you can do your business without spreading the virus than maybe you should be open,” Browning said.

Local small business owner Jessica Moreland has been working out of her home while her store front isn’t open.

She hopes this can lay the groundwork for other “non-spreading” businesses.

“I think as long as people are using caution and not overdoing it, i think it’ll be fine,” Moreland said.

Self-service car washes will be required to have hand sanitizer and hand washing stations for customers, along with a requirement to disinfect every six hours.

“We want people to be careful and everyone to be safe and have clean cars.”

Keeping people safe and keeping more businesses open is something that is a delicate balance, and something that no one knows all the answers to.