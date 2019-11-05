City Council meets for animal ordinance changes and Lake Wichita Revitalization

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KTJL) — In Tuesday’s City Council meeting, a final draft of the animal ordinance is up for consideration.

The ordinance includes requirements that all dogs and cats must wear a collar with identification and rabies tags.

If passed, it will also be required that you have proper waste removal equipment, like a plastic bag when walking a pet.

The previous draft of the ordinance would have banned dogs from riding in truck beds, however, that was removed.

Also on the agenda — a resolution for a change order to the Lake Wichita Boardwalk construction to reduce the proposed cost by more than $84,000.

The boardwalk, that will be located west of the Lake Wichita spillway, is part of the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee three-part project, which also includes a boat ramp and Veterans Memorial Plaza.