City Council meets for animal ordinance changes and Lake Wichita Revitalization

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KTJL) — In Tuesday’s City Council meeting, a final draft of the animal ordinance is up for consideration.

The ordinance includes requirements that all dogs and cats must wear a collar with identification and rabies tags.

If passed, it will also be required that you have proper waste removal equipment, like a plastic bag when walking a pet.

The previous draft of the ordinance would have banned dogs from riding in truck beds, however, that was removed.

Also on the agenda — a resolution for a change order to the Lake Wichita Boardwalk construction to reduce the proposed cost by more than $84,000.

The boardwalk, that will be located west of the Lake Wichita spillway, is part of the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee three-part project, which also includes a boat ramp and Veterans Memorial Plaza.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Caged Puppy Pulled From Illinois Lake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caged Puppy Pulled From Illinois Lake"

Overdue Library Book

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overdue Library Book"

Birthdays & Anniversary 11-5-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 11-5-19"

Animal ordinance changes and city council preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal ordinance changes and city council preview"

Chamber relocation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chamber relocation"

Tuesday election poll

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday election poll"

Fortress of faith adventures fall festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fortress of faith adventures fall festival"

Crime Stoppers- church grafiti

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers- church grafiti"

Sonic Theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sonic Theft"

maplewood extension

Thumbnail for the video titled "maplewood extension"

Today is election day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Today is election day"

Where to vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Where to vote"