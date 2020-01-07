City Council Update: Police get new motorcycles, 100 new jobs could be coming to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls City Council met Tuesday morning to approve numerous resolutions and discuss goals for 2020.

The Wichita Falls Police Department will be home to three new BMW motorcycles after councilors approved a resolution for a bid of $81,553.

Chief Manuel Borrego said the department replaces some of the bikes every three years due to mileage and safety concerns.

“They’re a great bike, they will perform well for what they do,” said Borrego. “They last longer than the typical bikes that we have so they are aging a little longer than we have to replace them. But they come fully dressed. They come with all the lights and sirens on them. “

Before transitioning to BMW, the department used to drive Kawasaki bikes before the company discontinued its police bike.

The council also approved a resolution amending the budget for DuPlooy Trucking to help bring as many as 100 new jobs to Wichita Falls.

The company is currently based in Byers.

The new expenditure amount will now be just over $1.3 million dollars and will go towards helping employees and their families relocate to Wichita Falls.

In order to receive the incentive, DuPlooy Trucking must hire from outside the immediate area. The new employees must also stay at the company for at least 12 months and move inside the city limits.

Out of the 100 jobs, 90 will be for full-time drivers. Eight of 100 jobs will be for new mechanics.

Matthew Wood, who works in the operations department at DuPlooy, said his employees travel through Wichita Falls all the time and that by having mechanics inside the city, trucks will be able to be fixed sooner.

“With 281 being here, 44, 287, 277 and we’re dealing with agriculture commodities, we’re right here in this area,” said Wood. “We’re constantly going through it. We might as well be a lot closer.”

Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said the council has big plans for 2020.

Santellana said most of the goals have to do with continuing to build on initiatives that have been in the works for the last couple of years and that the city itself is making strides.

“You know, 2020, I actually just want to build off of our ’18 and ’19,” said Santellana. “With sales tax revenue, it looks like we’re seeing growth. You know, Downtown Development, the chamber is firing on all cylinders. We don’t want to change that model completely, we want to grow upon that.”

One more goal of the council is to push the 2020 census.

Santellana said by having more people participate the city is eligible to receive more federal dollars.

Santellana said many local organizations depend on federal dollars and by having an accurate depiction, the city is able to better dissect the city’s needs.