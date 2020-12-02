Falls Ride to receive annual grant, new repair maintenance facility

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— At Monday morning’s city council meeting, councilors voted to send grant money to the city transit system.

It’s an annual grant from the Federal Transit Administration, and from TxDOT.

The total comes down to a little over $2 million in funds.

$340,000 dollars will go toward a new repair maintenance facility on Windthorst Road.

The rest of the money will be used for the operation of daily routes and planning purposes.

City officials said the public has been asking for bus shelters, but they are not coming just yet.

“We listen to what the public tells us, it just hinges on funding. We take that input, put it in a plan, and once we get the funding, we’ll work towards implementing those ideas we get from the community,” Director of Transportation John Burrus said.



Burrus also said the transit system could get another grant in the spring.

If the city is in good standing with the budget, bus shelters could be in the works then.

Falls Ride also needs bus drivers, to find out how to apply click here.