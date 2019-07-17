City Councilor Eric West will not seek re-election

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)— During Tuesday’s meeting City Councilor Eric West announced he will not be seeking re-election.



West said he needs to devote more time to his job at Sheppard Air Force Base, and to his family



West was appointed in November 2016 when Stephen Santellana was elected mayor.

West was then elected in November 2017.



West also said he’s been thinking about this for a few months and decided now is the time.

Though this was a tough choice to make, He said he’s glad he was able to serve the citizens he cares for.

“My proudest moment is just the communication that I’ve had with citizens,” West said. “When people call me, I get right back to them and I’ll continue to do that until my term ends.”



“Although I’m sad to see him leave, I mean he’s been an excellent councilor,” Mayor Stephen Santellana said. “I understand why he needs to leave and how he wants to give 100% out to Sheppard Air Force Base.

Councilor west will serve until the end of his term this November.