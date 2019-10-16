November 16 declared as Texoma Serves Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — City councilors declared November 16 Texoma Serves Day with an official proclamation.

Mindy Giles and Sarah Babbel know they aren’t the only ones in the community with a servant’s heart, that’s why they want to encourage everyone to band together for nonprofits in our area.

With the Texoma area being home to hundreds of non-profit organizations, Mindy Giles and Sarah Babbel say it can be hard to find enough volunteers to meet the large demand.

Mindy Giles, says, “Here are, like Sarah said, so many organizations that need volunteers and a lot of times, I speak with people and it’s either they have a hard time finding volunteers, that they’re on the community organization side of it. Or if they’re maybe an individual, they want to serve but they just don’t know where to go to find the information.”

Giles and Babbel say the Just Serve Website simplifies the process by letting you see what your options for volunteer opportunities.

Giles says, “Justserve.Org is all about just facilitating and providing that platform where people can just meet with passion that they share for a certain… Whether it’s humanitarian or animal rights or whatever it is. Whatever their passion is they can find that there and link up on justserve.Org and it just makes it easier to be able to get out and serve.”

This is why they’ve worked with city councilors to dedicate an entire day to community service called Texoma Serves Day, which will fall on November 16. They say getting people involved in service will help the community grow bigger and better.

Giles says, “Overall just getting people out in the community and getting involved there in the place that they live is incredible.”

Babbel and Giles also hope Texomans will be inspired to find ways to serve the community year-round.

Sarah Babbel says “Everybody needs help at different times of the year. This isn’t just a one time day of service. We are trying to motivate anyone to continually have a service mentality.”

Members of the community are planning to combine their expertise, manpower and maybe even a little elbow grease to make a huge difference for area nonprofits.

Babbel says “There’s so many different opportunities to serve, as far as having the city behind us, it’s very very exciting that they see that there’s a need for this and that they’re encouraging our citizens to be involved.”

If you would like to participate in the first Texoma Serves Day, visit the Texoma Serves Facebook event page, the Just Serve Texoma Facebook page, or the Just Serve website.