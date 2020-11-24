City, county officials release COVID-19 PSA as Wichita County cases soar

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — “COVID is happening. It’s time to do your part!”

That’s the message from city and county leaders in a newly released PSA as Wichita County sees a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases.

The video features Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana, Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom, and MSU Medical Director and family medicine specialist Dr. Keith Williamson.

As of November 17, the active case count puts Wichita County as the 12th highest in Texas, according to the PSA. Over the past 31 days, the Wichita County death count has increased by more than 700 percent. Also, in that time period, of those tested in Wichita County, more than 25 percent have been positive for COVID-19.

“A positivity rate over ten percent is cause for concern,” Williamson said in the PSA. “Ours has been more than doubled that.”

The PSA calls for Wichita County residents to wash their hands, wear a mask, social distance, to limit gathering and household contacts, and to stay home if you are sick.