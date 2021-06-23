City crews help kids search for kitten possibly trapped in storm drain

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some neighborhood kids are getting help from city crews trying to find a kitten that could be trapped inside storm drains.

One of the kids told animal control the kitten fell into a storm drain at McNiel and Barrywood Tuesday evening. After that, animal control dropped food down to the kitten and Wednesday afternoon, other city crews arrived to look for it.

An animal control employee says he heard the kitten Tuesday night and again Wednesday when he threw down more food.

So far, there has been no success in finding the kitten.