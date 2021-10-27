City employee feels bad for woman, makes false hit and run report

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park Police said a city employee’s story about a hit and run accident was proved false by a witness and surveillance video.

Zachary Stumbaugh is charged with making a false statement to police after the video was reviewed.

Police said on October 20, Stumbaugh came to the police department and reported the city-owned pickup he was driving was rear-ended by a blue Ford at North Pacific and the U.S. 287 southbound access.

He said he pulled over to assess the damage, and the driver of the other car fled the scene.

The police officer asked him if there was video of the accident, would it corroborate his account, and she said Stumbaugh said it would.

The officer went to the Yesway store and found out the manager had witnessed the accident. She said the manager told her the driver of the city pickup got out and talked to the driver of the other vehicle.

The officer then viewed the store video and said it shows the city pickup pulling over and a green or blue SUV pulling up behind the truck.

The driver of the city truck then gets out, walks to the driver’s side of the SUV and talks to the driver, then gets back in the truck and leaves, and the SUV leaves shortly after.

Police said Stumbaugh came back to the police department the next day and gave a voluntary statement that he had, in fact, spoken to the other driver, and he felt sorry for her, so he decided to report it as a hit and run.