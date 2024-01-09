WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The first phase of moving employees out is underway after city councilors voted to allocate nearly $30 million of the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds to go towards some much-needed renovations in the almost century-old Memorial Auditorium building.

Assistant City Manager Blake Jurecek said moving all of the city employees out and into temporary spaces is just the beginning of a major project expected to take roughly two years to complete.

After moving to the first floor of the Memorial Auditorium building back in 1964, the Wichita Falls City Council Chambers hadn’t seen an upgrade until 2016, and now, Jurecek said he believes it’s time to bring the Chambers up to the main floor for easier public accessibility.

“Ideally, this is the citizens of Wichita Falls’ building, so having the Council Chambers at the main entrance of the building, I think it’s a little more transparent for the people that come to the symphony or other events,” Jurecek said. “They’ll be able to see this is where the council meets; it’s right here in this floor, it’s in front of the building. I think that kind of makes it more citizen-friendly if you come to meetings.”

But, before construction can start, Jurecek said they need to clear up some room.

“We determined it was best, rather than do it in phases and have people in the building, it would be more efficient to move everybody out then do the renovations,” Jurecek said. “So, the process has started and we started moving some staff out.”

Among those first to move are Code Enforcement, Community Development, and the CDBG department. Instead of temporarily relocating those employees, Jurecek said their new location at 7th and Baylor will be permanent.

As for the rest of the employees…

“The rest of the staff will be divided up between Big Blue and the Wichita Tower,” Jurecek said. “We’ve leased some space from them, and in mid-February, we’ll start moving and will probably last through mid-March. It’ll take us about a month.”

A process, Jurecek said, that will be well worth it once renovations are complete.

Jurecek said they will be posting updates as often as possible on the city’s website. Click here for the City of WF website.