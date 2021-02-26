City Hope Church erases $1 million in medical debt for more than 400 families

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with City Hope Church in Wichita Falls said they have helped erase almost $1 million in medical debt for more than 400 Wichita County families in 2020.

“I am so proud of our church family for their sacrificial giving that erased more than $975,000 in medical debt,” Pastor Ben Murray said in a press release. “Many of us can relate to the burden of medical debt, and are able to celebrate with these families for having their load lifted.”

According to officials, the church partnered with RIP Medical debt in 2020 to assist families in the county with their medical debt, most of whom make around two times less than the area’s poverty level.

“Pastor Ben expressed further that the church will not be satisfied with reaching out a helping hand only once, but will continue in both its current efforts, as well as new challenges that are yet to be known,” City Hope Church officials said in the press release.

The church designates a portion of its annual budget to meet various needs of people, families, communities, and churches on a local, national and international level.

Officials said the church participates in “First Saturday Serve,” where church members spread knowledge of Christ through helping people in the community meet critical needs.