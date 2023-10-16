WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls now has a clearer picture of what citizens would like to see come to the regional airport in the future.

The community was invited to provide input into the upcoming Regional Airport’s Master Planning Process on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Some spoke about wanting to see more dining selections and more incoming and outgoing flight options come to the airport sometime down the road.

It’s been 15 years since the last master plan was completed, so city officials believe it’s time for some improvements.

“The process that we go through is actually outlined by the Federal Aviation Administration, the FAA, so the Airport Master Plan is a prescribed project that we go through, and it’s looking 20 years out” Nathan Polsgrove, Project Manager of Wichita Falls Regional Airport Master Plan, said.

While they hope for big changes, city officials expressed the need for careful consideration during the planning process.

“Some of the things we’re looking at is economic development,” John Burrus, Director of Transportation City of Wichita Falls, said. “Some of the things being discussed are an aviation business part, and we got to be very careful of what we’re doing because anything that inputs Sheppard Air Force Base [needs] to get their input and make sure that we are meeting their concerns as we move forward.”

If you missed this meeting, you can visit the airport’s website and send them an email.