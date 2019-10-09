City leaders confirm death of Crowell police chief

FOARD COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Tragic news out of Crowell Wednesday, where the chief of police and another man died in an apparent farm tractor accident, possibly Monday evening or Tuesday. 

Mayor Ronnie Allen confirms Chief Rusty Moore was killed on leased ranch land in Knox County along with another man. 

Details of the accident are not available yet.  

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths.  

Moore had been chief in Crowell since about 2008, and he and his wife also operated a hunting ranch.

Allen said he will be greatly missed by the small community. 

Moore was the entire police force in Crowell, and Allen said he did many things for the community besides enforcing the law. 

With Moore’s death, the Foard County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide law enforcement in the city.  

