WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Downtown Wichita Falls Development has announced the plans for the annual City Lights Holiday Festival and Parade.

The event will be held Saturday, December 17, with activities starting at 4 p.m. and the parade starting at 7 p.m.

Santa will be at Santa Land at Downtown Central Park at 8th and Scott Streets from 4 to 6:30 p.m. before jumping on his firetruck to ride in the parade.

Santa Land will also feature games for little kids, music and entertainment.

The Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market will have food, hot chocolate and artisan wares, making it a great place to get last minute gifts.

There will also be s’more stations set up downtown for people to enjoy and stay warm by the fire.

The traditional lighted Christmas Parade will be making its way through downtown starting at 7 p.m. The parade will start on 8th Street near Lamar, will travel down to Ohio, from Ohio to 9th and back up 9th Street to Bluff.

This year’s event theme is “A Wonka Christmas.” The top three floats will receive prizes up to $500.

The prizes for the judged floats are:

1st Place – $500

2nd Place – $300

3rd Place – $150

To enter a float in the parade or become a vendor, email marketing@downtownproud.com.

The City Lights Holiday Festival and Parade promises to bring a full day of activities to get people downtown for shopping, dining and enjoying the community.