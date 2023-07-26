WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The abandoned hotel that sits by the Falls, once Wichita Falls’ premier hotel, may be coming down to make room for a park.

Since opening in the mid- to late- 80s as a Sheridan, the Wichita River has flooded the hotel several times after going over its banks. Over the years, the hotel has also been a Radisson and Holiday Inn, Inn at the Falls, Hotel at the Falls, and Hotel at Wichita Falls.

But now, about 8- years after closing and extensive vandalism and cosmetic damage, Wichita Falls city councilors will discuss on Tuesday an ordinance that would establish the public necessity to acquire the property.

If there is no agreement on price, a petition would be able to be filed for eminent domain, starting the process to later have the building condemned. Approval of the ordinance on Tuesday would not appropriate any funds. That could happen in future meetings.

