WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls city councilors voted unanimously Tuesday to declare a valuable piece of city-owned land as surplus property and open it for bids and possible sale for the highest offer.

The small tract of land at the corner of Lawrence and Call Field roads is expected to go for well over a half million dollars. Officials said an offer was made about six years ago for $600,000, and commercial land prices have gone up much higher since then.

This plot is described as the single most valuable piece of commercial real estate available in the city.

Some concerns about opening the the land for bids have been expressed by residents who say the area is already overdeveloped and congested, and another possible business would only increase traffic woes.

The city considered selling the land in 2014 and 2016 but declined due to these and other reasons. City officials said deed restrictions on what type of business would be allowed and limiting entry driveways to the two already there would alleviate some of the effects on traffic backups.

Proposed deed restrictions for the sale also limit the type of businesses that would be allowed, including barring gas stations, liquor stores and sexually oriented businesses.

The concerns of traffic impact might also be reduced if a neighboring business was interested in acquiring the property for additional parking or expansion, a city official said.

The city will not be obligated to sell the land when bids are received. The council would first vote on whether to sell the property then discuss what deed restrictions to impose.

The city acquired the land years ago for the Call Field-Lawrence realignment project.