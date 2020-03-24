City of Amarillo: First COVID-19 death reported

1  of  25
AMARILLO (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Public Health Department is now reporting the first death in the Amarillo-area attributed to COVID-19.

There are still five reported cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains.

Officials with Amarillo Public Health Department say the person that died is outside their jurisdiction and requests for additional information should be directed to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The City of Amarillo would like to reiterate that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

CDC guidelines and fact-based information regarding COVID-19 can be found at www.coronavirus.gov.

The Amarillo-area Coronavirus Status Alert Level remains at Level Orange. For more information on Alert levels, please visit www.amarillopublichealth.org.

