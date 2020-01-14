City of Bowie and Bowie ISD partner through internship program

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — In an effort to prepare the students at Bowie ISD for the workforce in the real world, the school and city are partnering for an internship program.

Learning how to work in the real world is what the internship program teaches.

“I work for all three different offices,” Bowie ISD junior Jolie Page said. “I travel with the mail. Anything that needs to be taken to a different office. I scan things to different computers. I copy, print, anything they need I do.”

This program started when a councilor at Bowie High School reached out to City Manager Bert Cunningham. After getting together and discussing it, Cunningham felt it was a great idea and said it allows them to teach students several different things about business.

“The main thing is we can educate these kids about the operations of city government and what the different branches of city government do,” Cunningham said. “But also we can give them some background on working in the workplace.”

To prepare them even further, the city makes them fill out an application and do an interview.

“We had them fill out an application which is something they are going to need in the future,” Cunningham said. “Interview with the department heads that they’d be working for, that they wanted to work for.”

Learning this is something Bowie High School Principal Sergio Menchaca said he feels is important.

“Anything that we can get the kids to realize the steps that they are going to have to take as an adult to get a position that they desire is going to help them out in the long run,” Menchaca said.

Page said she is thankful to have this option.

“I was actually looking for a job when this type of stuff popped up and it was exactly what I wanted to do,” Page said. “I put in my application for multiple places and this one was the one. I was really excited about it.”

When they leave, the hope is they will be prepared for whatever the work world has to offer.

This is a paid internship but the internship program started after the budget was already approved, so the city council would need to approve it, which they did unanimously Monday night.