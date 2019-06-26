City of Bowie gets new equipment to clean pipes

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL)

The city of Bowie now has a more efficient way to clean out any clogs in pipes around the city. The city has a new jettervactor truck.

Before they acquired this truck, city officials would have to unclog a pipe and just push the debris down the line until they were able to vacuum it out of the pipe with another piece of equipment. But not they will be able to do both of those jobs with this one truck.

“It will make our jobs easier. It will make us a little more efficient,” Public Works Director Dean Grant said. “For the most parts, calls can be handled with just one person and one piece of equipment as opposed to two people and two pieces of equipment. Not always.”

The equipment has been in use since last week.