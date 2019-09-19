City of Bowie receives grant to fix drainage damage

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Bowie will receive some much-needed money to help repair damage caused by major flooding in 2015.

On Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, the Bowie City Council received some great news, they will receive a grant to help fix drainage damage across an area that runs from State Highway 59 east to Gallia Street along the creek. This is a problem that’s been around for awhile that’s only been exacerbated by recent weather.

“I think it expedited any problems we already had with all of the rain we got this year for sure,” Bowie resident Brent Shaw said. “Using something more often most likely causes it to wear out.”

Bowie city manager Bert Cunningham said he contacted the United States Department of Agriculture about a year ago asking about grant opportunities but this grant can only go towards fixing certain issues.

“It can be used on our drainage problems from the damage of the 2015 flood,” Cunningham said. “It’s a grant where we have to repair erosion from the floods. We cannot repair, rebuild bridges or anything like that.”

One of the issues the grant can’t go toward fixing is the Old Bowie Lake Dam but Cunningham said they have until Oct. 10, 2019, to come up with a different plan to fix that.

“I’ve already contacted an engineer that specializes in dam repair,” Cunningham said. “Dam work and a local engineer are going to come up with a plan for exactly what we are going to do and what it’s going to cost.”

Shaw said he is thankful that city leaders are working to fix these problems.

“I think it shows improvement from our local government that they are doing stuff they said they were going to do,” Shaw said.

With this grant money, the city leaders can work to fix the future. Cunningham said they will receive the specifics of the grant around Oct. 1, 2019, and they said they hope to start repairs not long after.