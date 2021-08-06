City of Bowie to switch water disinfectant; taste may be affected

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Bowie will be changing the disinfectant in their water distribution system, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Beginning August 9, and lasting through September 7, the city will be temporarily converting the distribution system’s disinfectant from chloramine to free chlorine.

The city warns that during this time period, residents may experience “taste and odor changes” because of the conversion.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the Bowie Water Treatment Plant at (940) 872-6414.